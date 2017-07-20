South Africa

89-year-old man shot in the face during hijacking

20 July 2017 - 14:23 By Jeff Wicks
An 89-year-old man was shot in the face, and his disabled wife abducted, during a hijacking in New Germany. File photo.
An 89-year-old man was shot in the face, and his disabled wife abducted, during a hijacking in New Germany. File photo.
Image: Supplied

An elderly man is fighting for his life in a Durban hospital after he was shot in the face during a hijacking in New Germany‚ west of Durban‚ on Thursday.

His wife‚ who is physically disabled‚ was abducted by the hijackers but later found in Molweni.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics had rushed to the scene of the shooting in Sanders Road.

“Advanced life support paramedics treated and stabilised an 89-year-old man who sustained two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for further care‚” he said.

“His wife has been found and she too is on her way to hospital.”

Jamieson said it was unclear whether or not the woman had been injured.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. WATCH: The Bell Pottinger, Gupta saga captures attention of world media World
  2. Satisfaction survey uncovers more misery in metros South Africa
  3. Twitter mocks 'DJ Batha' Dlamini after her 'stop harassing me' drama South Africa
  4. Interest rates cut in surprise move Business
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)
X