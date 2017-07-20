89-year-old man shot in the face during hijacking

An elderly man is fighting for his life in a Durban hospital after he was shot in the face during a hijacking in New Germany‚ west of Durban‚ on Thursday.

His wife‚ who is physically disabled‚ was abducted by the hijackers but later found in Molweni.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics had rushed to the scene of the shooting in Sanders Road.

“Advanced life support paramedics treated and stabilised an 89-year-old man who sustained two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for further care‚” he said.

“His wife has been found and she too is on her way to hospital.”

Jamieson said it was unclear whether or not the woman had been injured.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

