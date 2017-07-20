Crash buried as Duduzane Zuma scuttles to pay fines

Duduzane Zuma quickly and quietly settled R7,000 in traffic fines before an inquest into a fatal car crash with the help of a lawyer working to clean up his own image, leaked e-mails show.

Zuma's lawyer, Gary Mazaham, was paid about R700,000 and his work included having a private consultant settle three speeding fines for which warrants of arrest had been issued in Zuma's name with fines totalling R7,000.

Duduzane Zuma, President Jacob Zuma's son, collided in his Porsche with a taxi on the M1 highway in 2014. Phumzile Dube, 30, died at the scene and Jeanette Mashaba died in hospital a few weeks after the crash.