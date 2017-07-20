The police's Lephalale Detective Task Team and Bela Bela Tracking Team have arrested four people for a farm attack‚ in what is described as "a major breakthrough".

The suspects were nabbed within weeks after committing housebreaking and theft at Speculate Farm in the Tomburke policing area‚ Limpopo police said in a statement.

Four firearms stolen during the housebreaking were recovered.

SAPS Provincial Commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba‚ commended "all members involved for spending sleepless nights to track down the suspects".

The break-in at the farm took place on the weekend of 8-9 July.

Three men broke into the farmhouse and stole a number of items‚ including firearms. A task team was established to investigate. This led to the recovery of an Isuzu double bakkie with stolen items from the farm.

"It appeared at the time of the housebreaking that the owner was not at home. The suspects used what appeared to be a grinder to cut the safe‚" the Limpopo SAPS said.

The suspects‚ aged between 20 and 50‚ were all employed at the farm.

They were arrested in Modimolle at Phagameng township.

The suspects will soon appear in the Tom Burke magistrate's court.