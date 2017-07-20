Generous SA animal lovers pony up for Cody the Kynsna horse

Cody the horse, who sustained serious burn wounds when fire caused havoc along the Garden Route, will survive.

The public came to his rescue by raising enough money to foot his medical bills.

Cody made headlines when he and other ponies went missing following the blaze. He was found three weeks later along the N2, severely burned and struggling to see.

In just three days, generous South Africans raised over R49,000.

The money will also be used to search for two other ponies, Mila and Deja Vu. It is believed that they suffered injuries as a result of the fires as well.

According to a message posted on the BackaBuddy fundraising website, euthanasia was initially the only option for Cody but his owner, Karen Rademeyer, refused.

"With intensive treatment and a great deal of TLC, his recovery to date has been remarkable," the post read.

It also explained that Cody's medical supplies had been donated while his vet costs were partially covered by the SA Veterinary Association's disaster relief funds set aside specifically for animal burn victims.

"Cody will probably also require surgery to lower his eyelids at a later stage," read the BackaBuddy post.