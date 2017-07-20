I owe it all to my kidney donor's mom‚ says top SA transplant athlete

A bullet saved Martinique du Preez’s life‚ and he hasn’t looked back.

The 20-year-old Capetonian has just returned from the World Transplant Games in Spain with a clutch of medals‚ and says he owes everything to the mother of a 17-year-old gunshot victim from Cape Town’s southern suburbs who agreed to donate her son’s organs.

Du Preez’s kidneys failed when he was a 13-year-old living in Haarlem in the Southern Cape. “I woke up one morning in 2013 and my legs were swollen. Because we used to go to the mountains and take out honey‚ my parents thought it may have been a bee that stung me‚” he said.

But a Cape Town doctor diagnosed a rare disease that meant both kidneys were failing — and said dialysis wasn’t an option.

“They were struggling because at this stage my entire body was swelling. They basically made holes in my body to get rid of the excess fluids‚” said Du Preez.