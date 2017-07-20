Krejcir moved to high-security jail after audacious escape plot uncovered

Czech crime boss Radovan Krejcir was hurriedly moved to South Africa's most-secure prison last month as authorities uncovered yet another audacious escape plot - this one involving "SAPS items" left for him in a court holding cell.

Krejcir - a convicted felon facing a slew of charges - went to the Pietermaritzburg High Court last week to complain about "inhuman" conditions at the eBongweni C-Max prison in Kokstad.

He claimed that the most recent transfer from Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II Prison was because of meddling aimed at preventing him from getting adequate legal counsel.