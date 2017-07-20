Moerane smear unfair, says Ipid
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has lashed out at KwaZulu-Natal community activist Vanessa Burger for what the SAPS watchdog says are "spurious allegations".
Burger made claims regarding Ipid while testifying at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, established to probe the violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi.
Scores of people have been killed in the hostel, which was described as a haven for hitmen and criminals.
Burger testified that Ipid in KwaZulu-Natal was dysfunctional and that investigators had made key errors in cases.
The directorate rubbished Burger's claims yesterday.
"The Ipid is not aware of Burger having visited the KwaZulu-Natal office to witness the dysfunction she alleges ," it said.
"Perhaps Burger doesn't know that investigations stand or fall on evidence. It would be helpful if Burger would actually substantiate her allegations instead of just making unfounded statements against those who are working to resolve the problems at Glebelands."
Ipid said investigators had often been hamstrung by Burger, and even went as far as accusing her of removing evidence from a crime scene.
"In one case, Burger picked up evidence from the scene and when she was requested to hand over the evidence, she gave Ipid investigators the run around. After the evidence was handed over, Burger was requested to provide a chain statement.
"It took months for the statement to be obtained after Burger was informed that this kind of conduct could amount to defeating the course of justice."
Testimony at the commission is due to continue this week.
