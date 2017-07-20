Moerane smear unfair, says Ipid

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has lashed out at KwaZulu-Natal community activist Vanessa Burger for what the SAPS watchdog says are "spurious allegations".

Burger made claims regarding Ipid while testifying at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry, established to probe the violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi.

Scores of people have been killed in the hostel, which was described as a haven for hitmen and criminals.

Burger testified that Ipid in KwaZulu-Natal was dysfunctional and that investigators had made key errors in cases.

The directorate rubbished Burger's claims yesterday.

"The Ipid is not aware of Burger having visited the KwaZulu-Natal office to witness the dysfunction she alleges ," it said.