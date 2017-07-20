The renaming of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University to Nelson Mandela University provides the opportunity to reposition itself on a global scale‚ says Chancellor Santie Botha.

"It is a name that needs no explanation wherever you are in the world‚" she said.

Various dignitaries have assembled at the university's Missionvale campus for the renaming ceremony this morning‚ including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Economic Development MEC Sakhumzi Somyo and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.

Outgoing vice chancellor Derrick Swartz said the new name would allow the university to reflect its international character as it has students from 14 different countries.

"We have this incredible name of this titan whose legend and legacy dwarfs anything we have seen in recent years‚" he said.

He called on students to strive to solve consistent challenges of poverty‚ unemployment and inequality.

