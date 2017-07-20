'Racist' MiWay social media share is 'categorically' fake

Insurer MiWay says a derogatory email supposedly sent by a MiWay employee circulating on social media is fake.

MiWay CEO René Otto said the company was made aware of a racist email purported to have been written and sent by a member of staff.

“An urgent investigation was launched and we can confirm that the email with its content was never sent from a MiWay employee. There was also no such meeting that took place or decision to this effect‚” Otto said in a statement released on MiWay’s Twitter page.

The email that did the rounds on social media reads: “Good day Nobu. This is a reminder of yesterdays (sic) managers meeting. The final decisiona (sic) was to reject 90% of claims made by black people as from 1 August 2017. They are an easy target‚ its also great opportunity to save money and also punishthese black baboons (sic).”

Otto said that no such meeting had taken place or any decision been made to this effect.

“We are tracing the source of this fake content on social media and will take strong and appropriate action against anyone using our brand to disseminate offensive and derogatory comments‚” Otto said.

- TimesLIVE