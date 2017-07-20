Step aside‚ Bonang and Beyonce. There’s a new Queen B in town – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Following her dramatic “stop harassing me” episode with journalists two days ago‚ Dlamini‚ who has also since been dubbed “DJ Batha Beat” is still the talk of social mediaville.

Twitter users wasted no time‚ poking fun at Dlamini after she dodged questions about the resignation of the chief executive of the SA Social Security Agency‚ Thokozani Magwaza.

Sporting a black tracksuit and dark shades at a Mandela Day event in Soweto‚ Dlamini swotted away a media pack‚ which was following her around paparazzi style.

Dlamini stopped reporters and cameramen in their tracks‚ telling them to stop harassing her.

A meme of Dlamini has since gone viral. She’s seen looking straight at cameras‚ pointing a finger at them and signalling they should step out of her way.

In the image‚ a reporter clutching to a microphone stands behind Dlamini while her spokesperson‚ Lumka Oliphant‚ looks on.