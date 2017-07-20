South Africa

Twitter mocks 'DJ Batha' Dlamini after her 'stop harassing me' drama

20 July 2017 - 16:19 By Naledi Shange

Step aside‚ Bonang and Beyonce. There’s a new Queen B in town – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

 Following her dramatic “stop harassing me” episode with journalists two days ago‚ Dlamini‚ who has also since been dubbed “DJ Batha Beat” is still the talk of social mediaville.

 Twitter users wasted no time‚ poking fun at Dlamini after she dodged questions about the resignation of the chief executive of the SA Social Security Agency‚ Thokozani Magwaza.

 Sporting a black tracksuit and dark shades at a Mandela Day event in Soweto‚ Dlamini swotted away a media pack‚ which was following her around paparazzi style.

 Dlamini stopped reporters and cameramen in their tracks‚ telling them to stop harassing her.

 A meme of Dlamini has since gone viral. She’s seen looking straight at cameras‚ pointing a finger at them and signalling they should step out of her way.

 In the image‚ a reporter clutching to a microphone stands behind Dlamini while her spokesperson‚ Lumka Oliphant‚ looks on.

Here are some of the memes and tweets that followed.

Meanwhile‚ the news reporter who tried to take Dlamini on also took to Twitter to clarify a thing or two.

Others have gone on to give the image cheeky captions.

TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. WATCH: The Bell Pottinger, Gupta saga captures attention of world media World
  2. Satisfaction survey uncovers more misery in metros South Africa
  3. Twitter mocks 'DJ Batha' Dlamini after her 'stop harassing me' drama South Africa
  4. Interest rates cut in surprise move Business
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Gone In 60 Seconds - Car Hijacked At Joburg Petrol Station
Metropolitan - We see you. We’re for you. (FULL TV COMMERCIAL)
X