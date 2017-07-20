Twitter mocks 'DJ Batha' Dlamini after her 'stop harassing me' drama
Step aside‚ Bonang and Beyonce. There’s a new Queen B in town – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Following her dramatic “stop harassing me” episode with journalists two days ago‚ Dlamini‚ who has also since been dubbed “DJ Batha Beat” is still the talk of social mediaville.
Twitter users wasted no time‚ poking fun at Dlamini after she dodged questions about the resignation of the chief executive of the SA Social Security Agency‚ Thokozani Magwaza.
Sporting a black tracksuit and dark shades at a Mandela Day event in Soweto‚ Dlamini swotted away a media pack‚ which was following her around paparazzi style.
Dlamini stopped reporters and cameramen in their tracks‚ telling them to stop harassing her.
A meme of Dlamini has since gone viral. She’s seen looking straight at cameras‚ pointing a finger at them and signalling they should step out of her way.
In the image‚ a reporter clutching to a microphone stands behind Dlamini while her spokesperson‚ Lumka Oliphant‚ looks on.
Here are some of the memes and tweets that followed.
🔥 NEW MUSIC ALERT! 🔥 @RealBlackCoffee for what! For who!#SASSA #BathabileDlamini #DJBatha pic.twitter.com/ladOhUnhmw— Zee (@dose_of_zee) July 20, 2017
Meanwhile‚ the news reporter who tried to take Dlamini on also took to Twitter to clarify a thing or two.
Lest we forget!— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 19, 2017
Hence these claims that I am Minister Bathabile Dlamini's back up singer can only be described as FAKE NEWS. https://t.co/nSZ45vbESs
Others have gone on to give the image cheeky captions.
Eazy E vibes! Mme Bathabile With a Attitude https://t.co/FfKndSaY08— #MusiqueConnoisseur (@_Viwe_) July 20, 2017
Bathabile looking like she about to drop the hottest mixtape this winter.— Njabulo. (@iNJBL) July 20, 2017
“Straight outta SASSA” https://t.co/RsGlsDmfBT
TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP