South Africa

Woman nabbed with khat at Cape Town international airport

20 July 2017 - 18:30 By Timeslive
Handcuffs. File photo.
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested at Cape Town International Airport after 180 bundles of khat were discovered in her possession as she disembarked from a flight from Kenya‚ police said.

Captain FC Van Wyk said the woman was arrested at about 3pm on Wednesday during one of the frequently stop-and-search operations conducted by police in cooperation with authorities responsible for searching luggage at the airport.

“She is due to make a court appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court to face charges of possession of and dealing in drugs‚ once she has been charged‚” Van Wyk said.

- TimesLIVE

