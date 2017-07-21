Drug mule caught with Khat at Cape Town airport

A 43-year-old woman is now facing drug charges after she was caught bringing 180 bundles of Khat into South Africa.

The plant based stimulant is commonly associated with Somalia but it is also grown in Ethiopia and Kenya.

Western Cape police announced the bust‚ saying the seizure was made during one of the frequently conducted stop-and-search operations at the Cape Town International Airport‚ when they checked travellers' luggage.

The woman had just disembarked from a flight from Kenya.

She is due to make a court appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court to face charges of possession of and dealing in drugs.