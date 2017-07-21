South Africa

Drug mule caught with Khat at Cape Town airport

21 July 2017 - 10:16 By Timeslive
Cape Town International Airport. File photo.
Cape Town International Airport. File photo.
Image: Foto24/Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images

A 43-year-old woman is now facing drug charges after she was caught bringing 180 bundles of Khat into South Africa.

The plant based stimulant is commonly associated with Somalia but it is also grown in Ethiopia and Kenya.

Western Cape police announced the bust‚ saying the seizure was made during one of the frequently conducted stop-and-search operations at the Cape Town International Airport‚ when they checked travellers' luggage.

The woman had just disembarked from a flight from Kenya.

She is due to make a court appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court to face charges of possession of and dealing in drugs.

Most read

  1. Anger after trophy killing of young Xanda‚ son of Cecil the lion Africa
  2. Security guards fight for their lives after East London heist South Africa
  3. WATCH: Gang robs petrol station store South Africa
  4. Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week Lifestyle
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga
I am Lara. This is my life as a transgender person
X