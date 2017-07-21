Eskom top brass on spot for corruption questions

Stunning reversals, a shocking confession and elaborate justifications were among the responses from Eskom's top three officials to questions on the key controversies surrounding the company.

Acting CEO Johnny Dladla, chairman Zethembe Khoza and chief financial officer Anoj Singh were on the spot at the annual financial results presentation this week.

BACKGROUND: In April 2016 Gupta-owned Tegeta bought Optimum mine after it was put into business rescue by Glencore. Among the liabilities was a R2-billion fine for supplying Eskom with low-quality coal. Eskom's CE at the time, Brian Molefe, repeatedly declared that Tegeta would not be forgiven the fine. In April 2017 Eskom agreed to lower the fine to R577-million in an arbitrated process.

QUESTION: Eskom promised that Tegeta would not be forgiven the R2-billion fine levied on Optimum mine, but this has now been reduced to R577-million. Why?

Anoj Singh: Eskom sent Optimum [then owned by Glencore] a letter of demand for the penalty of R2.1-billion. There was a mechanism in the contract to resolve disagreements through arbitration, which was attempted with Glencore. The subsequent process was arbitration with Tegeta.

The dispute related to substandard coal qualities picked up by new coal sampling equipment installed in 2010.

The claim had accrued to R2.1-billion over time because it was based on a penalty of a rand per ton of coal supplied. That meant about R1.1-billion of the penalty resulted from the false results and about R700-million related to substandard coal.

BACKGROUND: Singh has been surrounded by a litany of allegations. These include measures to assist the Guptas in buying Optimum and a suspect contract with McKinsey, parts of which were subcontracted to Gupta-associated firm Trillian.

QUESTION: If Eskom is so concerned about governance why has Singh not been suspended?

Zethembe Khoza: We looked at the matters of interest pertaining to Singh. There were three: the prepayment to Tegeta; the arbitration award to Tegeta; and the McKinsey contract.

The prepayment to Tegeta was driven by the generation division and not by Singh. He was only involved when members of the board requested him to calculate the value of the diesel [that would have been bought if Eskom ran short of coal] and the cost of the prepayment. He was also asked to establish the surety of the prepayment. These matters were not initiated by him.