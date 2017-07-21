The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has filed an application with the high court where it seeks the cancellation of the parolee electronic monitoring contract.

The SIU applied to intervene in an urgent application where Engineered System Solutions (ESS) seeks to interdict the department of correctional services from removing the monitoring tags to 563 parolees.

ESS provided tracking devices used to monitor the movements of the parolees.

The department started detagging them earlier this month after giving a three-month notice to ESS that it would terminate the five-year contract - which it had entered with ESS in 2014 - on July 1 this year.

The urgent application by ESS‚ which was due to be heard on Tuesday (July 18)‚ was removed from the roll because of the intervention application by the SIU.

President Jacob Zuma signed a proclamation last year authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of irregularities in the procurement of the electronic monitoring system.

ESS also launched an urgent interdict on July 8 to prevent the de-tagging process‚ pending the hearing of the main application challenging the cancellation.

ESS attorney Gert van der Merwe said despite the intervention application by SIU‚ it intended to proceed with the urgent application to stop the de-tagging.

He said it is likely to be heard on the week beginning on August 30‚ because all papers need to be filed in the coming week.

The correctional services department said the 500-odd parolees would still be checked through physical monitoring as are 70 500 other parolees and probationers in the system.