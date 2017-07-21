WATCH: Gang robs petrol station store
21 July 2017 - 12:19
CCTV footage has emerged of a gang of robbers attacking a petrol station convenience store in Mpumalanga.
The footage, filmed on July 8, shows an unmasked, armed man confronting a terrified female cashier who is ordered onto the floor.
A petrol attendant enters the store and is also confronted with a gun to his face. Along with another male cashier the two barricade themselves into a room behind the counter, leaving the female cashier with the gunmen.
The whole robbery took only minutes.
