South Africa

WATCH: Gang robs petrol station store

21 July 2017 - 12:19 By Timeslive

CCTV footage has emerged of a gang of robbers attacking a petrol station convenience store in Mpumalanga.

The footage, filmed on July 8, shows an unmasked, armed man confronting a terrified female cashier who is ordered onto the floor.

A petrol attendant enters the store and is also confronted with a gun to his face. Along with another male cashier the two barricade themselves into a room behind the counter, leaving the female cashier with the gunmen. 

The whole robbery took only minutes.

