The park's chief executive‚ Andrew Zaloumis‚ said that magnificent wildlife was one of the greatest draw cards to the St Lucia section of the World Heritage Site. But this also meant visitors had to be on the alert.

"There are few towns in the world with such a combination of warm ocean‚ golden beaches and prolific birds and wild animals peacefully cohabiting with human residents and visitors. It is truly iconic‚" he said.

Zaloumis warned visitors to be very vigilant when walking in town or in the forested areas to avoid any negative encounters.

"Especially at this time of year‚ animals seek their natural food close to human habitation in the leaner winter months.

"Wild animals have lived here since time immemorial. They remain wild and are potentially dangerous defending their territory and young. Give them as wide a berth as possible‚ whether on foot or in a vehicle. Be especially aware of hippo and if you must walk in town at night‚ use a powerful torch.

"Do not at any time be tempted to enter the estuary water. It is the crocodile you can’t see that poses the greatest risk‚" said Zaloumis.