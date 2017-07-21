South Africa

WATCH: Hippo takes a lazy stroll through a petrol station

21 July 2017 - 13:36 By Taschica Pillay

Visitors to St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal are being warned to be on the lookout for leopards or hippos roaming the streets.

Hippos are a nightly sighting on the verges‚ gardens and streets of St Lucia‚ a popular holiday destination of both locals and international visitors to the iSimangaliso Wetland Park‚ a World Heritage Site.

This week one was filmed as it took a stroll through the petrol station on a main street, unperturbed by all the people and vehicles. Another was spotted grazing in a grass carpark‚ perhaps worryingly close to a parked Tata car.

A hippo this week decided to grab a quick grassy snack in a carpark in St Lucia.
Image: SUPPLIED

But while this isn't uncommon‚ the animal encounters were stepped up a notch this week.

A local resident‚ Larina Joubert‚ captured on camera a normally elusive leopard roaming the streets. The night-time picture‚ although blurry and out of focus‚ clearly shows the animal in the coastal town.

A rare sight indeed as a leopard is captured walking through the streets of St Lucia, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: LARINA JOUBERT

So rare was the sight that even regulars could scarcely believe it.

"I could hardly believe it myself until I saw the photo‚" said Bronwyn Coppola‚ who does media for iSimangaliso.

