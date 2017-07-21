The family of a woman who last week set herself alight is hopeful that she will recover.

Her daughter Susan Cloete on Thursday told TimesLIVE that her mother was off the ventilators.

“My mother is awake. She can breathe on her own. She can see and hear and can move around a bit‚” she said.

“But her face is still bad ... She cannot go to the bathroom because there are mirrors in there.”

Hours after a fruitless job search last Monday‚ Cloete’s mother‚ Susan van Rooyen‚ bought some petrol‚ walked to a busy intersection‚ poured the substance over her head and rubbed it into her face before flicking a lighter and igniting into a ball of flames.

The horrific ordeal was captured on CCTV footage in Randfontein on Gauteng’s West Rand.