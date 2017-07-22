South Africa

Hijacked truck and booze worth about R3-million recovered

22 July 2017 - 12:07 By Timeslive
Hijacked truck and cargo retrieved.
A hijacked truck transporting alcoholic beverages worth about R3-million was recovered by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s K-9 Unit on Friday.

The K-9 Unit was responding to a tracker signal after the truck was stolen at Grasmere Filling Station.

“Officers followed the signal and traced the truck to Bekkersdale‚ where the driver was found tied up inside the vehicle.

The driver was able to confirm that three armed suspects offloaded the goods at a different location‚ and officers were able to track the stolen goods to a house in Randfontein.

“One assailant was apprehended for the possession of stolen goods and a case was opened at the Randfontein Police Station where the suspect is currently being held‚” said Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun.

The truck and the goods where safely returned to the owner‚ he said. “The hard work and commitment shown by our JMPD officers is commendable. “Criminality will not be tolerated in the City of Johannesburg‚ and as the Department mandated with keeping our residents safe‚ we will use all avenues available to us within the perimeters of the law to hold criminals to account‚” Sun warned.

