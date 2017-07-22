Pay 10111 workers fairly: NUMSA

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) has called on the South African Police Service management to ensure that the 10111 workers are remunerated fairly.

At least 5‚000 call centre workers went on strike this week because the SAPS was violating the principle of equal pay for work of equal value‚ the trade union said.

“Workers at the 10111 call centre do not earn the same as other workers in government institutions who do the same kind of work.

NUMSA condemns this kind of unfair labour practice. This is precisely the kind of principle that employers in the Engineering sector wish to impose on our members‚ which is why we are now on the verge of a nationwide strike‚” said NUMSA acting spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

Hlubi said the government could not claim to be promoting “radical economic transformation” when state institutions were guilty of exploiting workers in the same way that greedy capitalists exploited workers every day.

“Police management are putting the lives of millions of South Africans at risk by exploiting SAPU members‚ and forcing them to strike.

“The strike has now been temporarily suspended to allow for mediation to take place through the CCMA. We call on the SAPS to negotiate in good faith and ensure that they resolve the crisis as soon as possible‚ for the sake of the public who rely on this very important service‚” Hlubi added.

- TimesLIVE