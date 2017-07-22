South Africa

SARS intercepts R7.4-million cocaine shipment

A shipment of cocaine estimated at R7.4-million was intercepted by Customs officials and detector dogs from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

The 26kg of cocaine was in transit‚ bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo from Sao Paolo in Brazil.

“The shipment of narcotics was discovered when officers identified the cosmetic products for inspection where the detector dog gave a positive indication‚” said SARS spokesman Sandile Memela.

“Upon examination the bottles of cosmetics products were found to contain white cream which dried up quicker than normal cream and became powdery when dry.

“A narcotic test on randomly selected bottles confirmed the contents to be cocaine‚” Memela said.

The goods were handed over to the South African Police Services and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (HAWKS) for further investigation and safe-keeping‚ he said.

