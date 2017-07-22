South Africa

A heroic surfer is being hailed as an "angel" after saving three people including an eight-month-old baby from drowning at Westbrook Beach‚ north of Durban on Friday.

Five holidaymakers - including three women‚ a 14-year-old and a baby - were standing on the shoreline when they were knocked over by a large wave and swept into the ocean.

Nick Dollman‚ Netcare 911 spokesman‚ said two women managed to make it back to shore‚ but the teenager‚ baby and another women "were in trouble".

"Thankfully there were a few people around who noticed the commotion and summoned help. The three were rescued by an unknown surfer who brought them to shore safely‚" he said.

Dollman said the two women were shocked but didn't need immediate medical treatment. However the rescued trio were treated for "drowning symptoms".

"The 14-year-old was the most serious of the three. All five were transported to hospital for further assessment and care. Later in hospital‚ the women described the man who came to their aid as their angel‚" Dollman said.

According to the women the surfer disappeared after assisting them.

