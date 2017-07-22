South Africa

WATCH: Ray Phiri laid to rest

22 July 2017 - 10:42 By TimesLive

Family‚ friends and fans packed the Mbombela Stadium in the Mpumalanga capital on Saturday morning to pay their final respects to local music legend Ray Phiri.

Phiri died on Wednesday at the age of 70 at a hospital in Mbombela after losing a battle with lung cancer.

The Stimela frontman‚ whose music spanned four decades‚ has been accorded a special provincial funeral. As a result the national flag is being flown at half-mast throughout Mpumalanga.

The service began with the singing of the national anthem‚ followed by a musical tribute by Grammy award winners Lady Smith Black Mambazo.

Among those attending the funeral was local music icon Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse‚ who paid special tribute to his long-time friend and fellow musician who was affectionately known as “Chikapa”.

Government officials are also attending the service.

