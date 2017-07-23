Retired Pretoria High Court judge Mabel Jansen has lashed out at her detractors after rumblings that she may face sanction from the Judicial Services Commission.

This after an Mpumalanga farmer laid a complaint of misconduct against the erstwhile judge for her role in a case she presided over in 2015.

Le Roux made allegations that Jansen “colluded” with the “Boere Mafia” in an effort to aid them to fraudulently take over his family’s R211-million farm in Mpumalanga for R28m.

The Boere Mafia are supposedly remnants of apartheid’s Broederbond secret society.

It was in the same year that Jansen courted controversy amid allegations of racism following a public discussion on Facebook in 2015 with filmmaker Gillian Schutte. In the exchange she said that 99% of criminal cases she heard were about “black fathers‚ uncles‚ brothers raping children as young as five”.

She stepped down from the bench in May.

And in the wake of the reports‚ Jansen’s spokesperson‚ Tim Flack ‚ said that her accuser‚ Le Roux‚ had complained against her on a frivolous basis.

“Many complaints are laid annually by disgruntled litigants against judges on spurious and frivolous grounds and that Mr Le Roux has a habit of doing this is a matter of record.

“The allegations made are denied by Jansen who‚ coincidentally‚ was the judge who ruled that Nelspruit's name be changed to Bombela‚” he said.

He said that she was further considering taking legal action against Le Roux and the Independent Media Group‚ for publishing the allegations without approaching her for comment.

“Jansen is also considering a defamation action against the IOL Group for publishing this story. She is similarly considering a defamation action against Mr Le Roux.”

- TimesLIVE

