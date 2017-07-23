South Africa

Taxi rolls south of Johannesburg ‚ leaving 15 injured

23 July 2017 - 16:30 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

Fifteen people injured on Sunday afternoon when a taxi rolled multiple times on the Pretoria Road in Grasmere‚ south of Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said the taxi was lying on its roof when ER24 paramedics‚ along with various other services‚ arrived on the scene at about 1pm.

“Several occupants had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that a total of fifteen had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately‚ no serious or fatal injuries were reported on the scene.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

