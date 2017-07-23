Expectant mothers from Tembisa‚ north of Gauteng‚ will be diverted to other hospitals after the ceiling of Tembisa Hospital’s labour ward collapsed injuring an employee.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon and ironically‚ hours later on Friday‚ the ceiling of the labour ward at Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane‚ Ekurhuleni‚ also gave in. No services were affected there.

Gauteng health department spokesman Khutso Rabothata said the incidents were triggered by the havoc that last year’s tornado caused in the Ekurhuleni area. He said although assessments were conducted at both facilities after the tornado‚ engineers did not expect the ceiling’s to be affected. The tornado happened in July.

“Our buildings are old and the tornado could have contributed to that. Assessments were done but they were not that extensive to foresee that these ceilings could be affected a year later‚” said Rabothata.

The department has since made arrangements with nearby hospitals such as Steve Biko Academic Hospital‚ Edenvale and Kalafong hospitals to assist expectant mothers. Rabothata said the renovation would be finished before the end of this week.

In March the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital also experienced a structural collapse near its entrance. Some people‚ including staff‚ had to be treated for minor injuries.

This raised questions about the safety of Gauteng hospitals and the department’s ability to maintain its buildings. At the time hospital staff said the building had a long existing structural crisis and it was just a matter of time before the hospital collapsed.

Jack Bloom‚ the DA’s shadow health MEC‚ said: “This highlights the need for building inspections to identify weak points in hospitals where tragedies could happen. We should never compromise in ensuring that hospital buildings are safe places were people get healed and not injured.”

