South Africa

Tembisa refers expectant mothers to other hospitals after ceiling collapse

23 July 2017 - 14:57 By Lindile Sifile
Thembisa hospital.
Thembisa hospital.
Image: Facebook

Expectant mothers from Tembisa‚ north of Gauteng‚ will be diverted to other hospitals after the ceiling of Tembisa Hospital’s labour ward collapsed injuring an employee.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon and ironically‚ hours later on Friday‚ the ceiling of the labour ward at Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane‚ Ekurhuleni‚ also gave in. No services were affected there.

Gauteng health department spokesman Khutso Rabothata said the incidents were triggered by the havoc that last year’s tornado caused in the Ekurhuleni area. He said although assessments were conducted at both facilities after the tornado‚ engineers did not expect the ceiling’s to be affected. The tornado happened in July.

“Our buildings are old and the tornado could have contributed to that. Assessments were done but they were not that extensive to foresee that these ceilings could be affected a year later‚” said Rabothata.

The department has since made arrangements with nearby hospitals such as Steve Biko Academic Hospital‚ Edenvale and Kalafong hospitals to assist expectant mothers. Rabothata said the renovation would be finished before the end of this week.

In March the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital also experienced a structural collapse near its entrance. Some people‚ including staff‚ had to be treated for minor injuries.

This raised questions about the safety of Gauteng hospitals and the department’s ability to maintain its buildings. At the time hospital staff said the building had a long existing structural crisis and it was just a matter of time before the hospital collapsed.

Jack Bloom‚ the DA’s shadow health MEC‚ said: “This highlights the need for building inspections to identify weak points in hospitals where tragedies could happen. We should never compromise in ensuring that hospital buildings are safe places were people get healed and not injured.”

- SowetanLIVE

Most read

  1. Attack on housing activists ‘politically motivated’ South Africa
  2. Tembisa refers expectant mothers to other hospitals after ceiling collapse South Africa
  3. Retired Judge Mabel Jansen considers suing over ‘Boere Mafia’ complaint South Africa
  4. Rat infested and dangerous but it was ‘home’‚ say Cape York residents anxious ... South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Joost and Amor: Explosive tape leaked – but it’s been manipulated, she says
Ray Phiri Special Provincial Official Funeral, 22 July 2017

Related articles

  1. Man dies after being badly burned in apartment fire South Africa
  2. ‘Pray with us’‚ asks family of veteran government spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa Politics
  3. Protection extended to buyers of cut-rate medical plans Business
  4. Parts of ceilings collapse in wards at Tembisa and Pholosong hospitals South Africa
X