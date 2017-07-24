Around 50 people were injured after numerous vehicles crashed into each other on the N12 between Etwatwa and Putfontein Road turnoff in Benoni‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on Monday morning‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with several other services‚ responded to the scene after hearing reports of numerous collisions‚ allegedly caused by the heavy mists‚” ER24 said in a statement.

Officials had earlier cautioned motorists about the thick mist in the area.