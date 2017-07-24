Around 50 injured in Benoni pile-up in heavy mist
Around 50 people were injured after numerous vehicles crashed into each other on the N12 between Etwatwa and Putfontein Road turnoff in Benoni‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on Monday morning‚ paramedics said.
“ER24 paramedics‚ along with several other services‚ responded to the scene after hearing reports of numerous collisions‚ allegedly caused by the heavy mists‚” ER24 said in a statement.
Officials had earlier cautioned motorists about the thick mist in the area.
According to ER24‚ minibus taxis were among the scores of vehicles caught up in the crash.
It is believed that children are among the injured.
The injured were transported to various hospitals.
Traffic is still heavily affected.
- TimesLIVE
