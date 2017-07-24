SABC appoints acting CEO, COO

The SABC has appointed an acting chief executive after the resignation of James Aguma, it announced on Monday.

The public broadcaster also appointed an acting chief operations officer and chief financial officer.

"Please be advised that SABC Interim Board Chairperson, Ms Khanyisile Kweyama, has appointed Ms Nomsa Philiso as the Acting Group CEO, Ms Bessie Tugwana as the Acting Chief Operations Officer and Ms Thabile Dlamini as the Acting Chief Financial Officer until 12 October 2017," the company said in an internal communique seen by TimesLIVE.

"Staff members are encouraged to support the Executive Directors in their roles in taking the organisation to greater heights. We wish them all the best during their tenure."