South Africa

Drug-using youngsters fuelling violence in Hout Bay: Mbalula

24 July 2017 - 07:36 By Farren Collins
A file photo of Imizamo Yethu settlement in Hout Bay.
A file photo of Imizamo Yethu settlement in Hout Bay.
Image: DAVID HARRISON

Children who abuse drugs are being used to fuel tensions and carry out violence in the volatile Imizamo Yethu community in Hout Bay‚ according to police minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula steps into Imizamo Yethu crisis

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula met Imizamo Yethu community leaders late yesterday after violent protests in the area resulted in the death of a ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Mbalula was addressing the media at the Hout Bay police station on Sunday evening after a lengthy meeting with community leaders and stakeholders following days of violence in the township due to a dispute over a housing project‚ which some fear will lead to them being moved out of the area.

ANC targeted as fires in Hout Bay claim another two buildings

Protest action in Hout Bay claimed another two structures on Friday night‚ this time a parliamentary constituency office and the home of an ANC ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mbalula promised more arrests would be made after five people were detained on Saturday for instigating violence‚ which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and the homes of three community leaders being burnt since Thursday.

“What we have made very clear is that we are not going to negotiate lawlessness‚” Mbalula said.

“There is a force here who hired kids‚ who are taking drugs‚ to attack others. Basically a rented mob. There are politicians masquerading as people’s leaders who are hiring criminals to torment society. And that is why the police must intervene.

“We have brought in reinforcements. We have established joint operations in this particular area ... The potential of this area breaking into a full [blown] violence is what we’re preempting.”

Most read

  1. WATCH: Michael Phelps loses 'race' against great white shark World
  2. Mining companies must take responsibility‚ Cosatu says after mine accident South Africa
  3. Trafficking accused pastor Omotoso to try again for bail in August South Africa
  4. Around 50 injured in Benoni pile-up in heavy mist South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering
Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga

Related articles

  1. Our homes were torched by rentlords's thugs‚ say Imizamo Yetho leaders South Africa
  2. You're going nowhere‚ De Lille assures Imizamo Yethu residents Politics
  3. Hout Bay could explode after protester's death‚ warns community leader South Africa
X