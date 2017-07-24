Drug-using youngsters fuelling violence in Hout Bay: Mbalula
Children who abuse drugs are being used to fuel tensions and carry out violence in the volatile Imizamo Yethu community in Hout Bay‚ according to police minister Fikile Mbalula.
Mbalula was addressing the media at the Hout Bay police station on Sunday evening after a lengthy meeting with community leaders and stakeholders following days of violence in the township due to a dispute over a housing project‚ which some fear will lead to them being moved out of the area.
Mbalula promised more arrests would be made after five people were detained on Saturday for instigating violence‚ which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and the homes of three community leaders being burnt since Thursday.
“What we have made very clear is that we are not going to negotiate lawlessness‚” Mbalula said.
“There is a force here who hired kids‚ who are taking drugs‚ to attack others. Basically a rented mob. There are politicians masquerading as people’s leaders who are hiring criminals to torment society. And that is why the police must intervene.
“We have brought in reinforcements. We have established joint operations in this particular area ... The potential of this area breaking into a full [blown] violence is what we’re preempting.”
