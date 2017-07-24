Mbalula promised more arrests would be made after five people were detained on Saturday for instigating violence‚ which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and the homes of three community leaders being burnt since Thursday.

“What we have made very clear is that we are not going to negotiate lawlessness‚” Mbalula said.

“There is a force here who hired kids‚ who are taking drugs‚ to attack others. Basically a rented mob. There are politicians masquerading as people’s leaders who are hiring criminals to torment society. And that is why the police must intervene.

“We have brought in reinforcements. We have established joint operations in this particular area ... The potential of this area breaking into a full [blown] violence is what we’re preempting.”