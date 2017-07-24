South Africa

Fog causes heavy delays at OR Tambo airport

24 July 2017 - 13:20 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: AFP PHOTO

At least 24 international and domestic flights were diverted to local‚ coastal and regional airports after poor visibility due to foggy weather around OR Tambo International on Monday morning.

“Given the earlier diversions‚ we will be challenged with managing flight backlogs throughout the course of the day in order to accommodate those flights which were diverted‚” said Leigh Gunkel-Keuler‚ spokesperson for OR Tambo International Airport.

Passengers are urged to remain in touch with their airlines through the respective airline contact numbers and websites for up-to-date information about delays.

“As airport management‚ we urge all passengers to please prepare for such delays and we apologise for the inconvenience‚” she said.

Gunkel-Keuler said passengers scheduled to fly out of OR Tambo would experience considerable delays throughout the day.

“The good news is that the weather improved during the morning and flights have begun to land and depart from the airport‚” she said.

Tladi Tladi‚ South African Airways (SAA) spokesperson‚ told TimesLIVE that four of their flights were part of the delays.

“Amongst the SAA flights that could not land on the OR Tambo International‚ two were international flights from Hong Kong and Sao Paulo‚ while the other two were domestic flights from Durban and Cape Town‚” said Tladi.

- TimesLIVE

