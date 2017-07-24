About 40 South Africans have missed their flight to Saudi Arabia to perform their pilgrimage.

Every year Muslims from around the world travel to the holy city of Mecca - a compulsory journey for adults who can afford it.

On Monday the group was travelling to OR Tambo International Airport from Cape Town when fog prevented them from landing.

Muhsin Shaik‚ one of the passengers‚ said they were hoping to get a new flight later in the evening.

“The pilot announced in the aircraft that we couldn’t land [at OR Tambo International Airport] due to heavy mist. We were diverted [to Bloemfontein]‚” said Shaik.

He said they had to wait in Bloemfontein for over two hours before they could make the trip back to Johannesburg.

“Our Saudi flight left‚ they couldn’t wait for the passengers‚ so that’s how we missed our flight‚” he said.

Shaik said the group was waiting for Egyptair‚ which is scheduled to fly out at 10 pm on Monday‚ as their last option. He said initially‚ they had an option to only fly out on July 27 but could not accept it.

“At the moment we are just waiting for the manager of Saudi Airlines to come back to us to say that the tickets are issued on Egyptair‚” said Shaik.

- TimesLIVE