South Africa

Fog hampers SA pilgrims’ journey to Mecca

24 July 2017 - 16:15 By Aphiwe Deklerk
FLOCKING IN: The Grand Mosque in Mecca will be a sea of white as pilgrims gather for the annual haj.
FLOCKING IN: The Grand Mosque in Mecca will be a sea of white as pilgrims gather for the annual haj.
Image: REUTERS

About 40 South Africans have missed their flight to Saudi Arabia to perform their pilgrimage.

Every year Muslims from around the world travel to the holy city of Mecca - a compulsory journey for adults who can afford it.

On Monday the group was travelling to OR Tambo International Airport from Cape Town when fog prevented them from landing.

Muhsin Shaik‚ one of the passengers‚ said they were hoping to get a new flight later in the evening.

“The pilot announced in the aircraft that we couldn’t land [at OR Tambo International Airport] due to heavy mist. We were diverted [to Bloemfontein]‚” said Shaik.

He said they had to wait in Bloemfontein for over two hours before they could make the trip back to Johannesburg.

“Our Saudi flight left‚ they couldn’t wait for the passengers‚ so that’s how we missed our flight‚” he said.

Shaik said the group was waiting for Egyptair‚ which is scheduled to fly out at 10 pm on Monday‚ as their last option. He said initially‚ they had an option to only fly out on July 27 but could not accept it.

“At the moment we are just waiting for the manager of Saudi Airlines to come back to us to say that the tickets are issued on Egyptair‚” said Shaik.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Mandela doctor's book is pulled as family objections mount South Africa
  2. Volkswagen aided Brazil dictatorship's repression: historian World
  3. Rohde back in court for the murder of his wife South Africa
  4. Frustrated man tells commission that he's left timeshare to Juju in his will Consumer Live
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Gangland’s forgotten children: I chose karate over gangs
Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering

Related articles

  1. Joey Rasdien in hot water over Islam joke TshisaLIVE
  2. UN says Moroccan peacekeeper killed in Central Africa Africa
  3. It's official: SA has another World Heritage Site travel
  4. SA ready to roll out the halaal welcome mat Business
X