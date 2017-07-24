Furious over being asked to move her badly parked vehicle‚ a Durban woman allegedly tailgated a family leaving a petrol station and rear-ended her bakkie seven times into their car.

"I cannot find the words to describe what transpired. It was road rage but I just am too shocked that someone could do this especially because there were children in both vehicles‚" Sherwood resident Leanne Griffiths said.

Griffiths‚ her husband and seven-month-old baby had gone to the shop at a petrol station near their home in Sherwood last Monday morning when they were "parked in".

"I then went into the shop with my baby and asked who was driving the bakkie. A woman who was reading a magazine said it was her vehicle and started shouting at me. She then said we will have to wait for her and refused to move her vehicle."

As they had to leave‚ Griffiths "squeezed" into her car.

As she drove away‚ Griffiths noticed the woman had sped up behind her car and "smashed into my rear bumper".

"I tried to accelerate to get away but she hit me from behind again. She did this knowing there was a baby in our car and with a toddler on the lap of her passenger."

She said she stopped her car at a nearby business park and her husband left the car with their baby.

Griffiths said the woman got out of her bakkie and allegedly threatened her.

She said her husband told her to drive off when the woman reached into her car. Fearing the worst‚ she took off. The woman again followed her and smashed into the back of her car a further three times.

"I believe her intention was to drive me off the road and kill me. As I arrived at my gate‚ she smashed into my vehicle one more time‚" Griffith said.

As Griffith climbed out of her vehicle to call for help‚ the other driver sped off. After obtaining footage of the bakkie from the petrol station‚ Griffith opened a case of reckless and negligent driving and malicious damage to property at Sydenham police station.

Police didn't respond to queries about the incident.

She injured her back and ribs in the incident and has seen a psychologist for anxiety.

"The police have not yet tracked her down but I want justice. I want to make sure that she never does this to anyone else again. We are also afraid that she knows where we live and will make true on her threats to come back‚" Griffiths said.

- TimesLIVE