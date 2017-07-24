South Africa

Is it D-day for convicted modelling boss Dawie de Villiers?

24 July 2017 - 09:49 By Naledi Shange
Modelling agency boss Dawie de Villiers. File photo
Image: Dawie de Villiers via Twitter

It remains to be seen whether Monday will mark the day that formerly esteemed modelling boss Dawie de Villiers spends his first night in a prison cell.

Despite being convicted on 32 serious charges‚ including rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming‚ fraud‚ exposure of pornography to children and access to child pornography‚ De Villiers remains a free man.

The Modelling South Africa boss was found guilty in February on charges that date back to 2010.

His legal battle commenced in 2015.

His sentencing has been delayed numerous times over the last five months‚ pending transcripts of the trial‚ and he is out on R15‚000 bail.

As De Villiers returns to the Johannesburg High Court on Monday‚ Prosecutor Arveena Persad told TimesLIVE she was confident that the matter would be wrapped up.

The delays in de Villiers's trial came when he changed from using a private attorney to a Legal Aid representative following his conviction.

His new counsel submitted that he needed the transcripts of the trial in order to prepare arguments for De Villiers's sentencing.

The transcripts would also be used for De Villiers's appeal.

He has pleaded not guilty to the string of charges.

- TimesLIVE

