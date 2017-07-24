The book Mandela’s Last Years is being withdrawn with immediate effect by its publishers.

At the weekend‚ the executors of Nelson Mandela’s estate and his grandson Mandla distanced themselves from the book after former First Lady‚ Graca Machel‚ on Friday threatened to sue the author‚ Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan‚ who was Madiba’s doctor for nearly a decade‚ arguing it breached patient-doctor confidentiality.

Mandla Mandela said the family was “aggrieved” by Ramlakan’s book and gave its “unequivocal support” to Machel.

On Monday‚ publishers Penguin Random House South Africa (PRHSA) said in a statement the book would be immediately withdrawn "from the trade".

"No further copies will be issued.