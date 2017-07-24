After launching high-tech CCTV cameras in the popular Vilakazi street in Soweto last week‚ the City of Johannesburg said it has no immediate plans to expand the system to other parts of the township.

Luyanda Mfeka from the office of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the roll-out of the cameras had not been part of the city’s plans or budget for this year.

The 25 cameras were donated by telecoms company Huawei and will monitor the street 24 hours a day.

“The particular cameras have been donated to the city. The donator has approached the city to extend engagements but we cannot confirm further camera roll-outs‚” Mfeka said. Plans to beef up security on Vilakazi come after Khwesi Hudson‚ a manager at the popular Sakhumzi restaurant‚ was shot dead in an attempted robbery in January.

The restaurant is just a stone’s throw away from what used to be the home of the late former president Nelson Mandela and attracts scores of local and international tourists each year.

At the time‚ Mashaba said it was important to protect the tourism industry as the sector contributed immensely to the city’s progress.

Other popular tourist hotspots around Soweto include the Hector Pieterson Museum‚ the Credo Mutwa Cultural Village as well as the Orlando Towers.

Mfeka said the city would explore other means of keeping the rest of Soweto safe.

“The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has already graduated 127 new officers who will add to policing in the city. A further 1‚500 will graduate and be added to policing force soon‚” Mfeka said.

-TimesLIVE