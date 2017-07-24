South Africa

Protest erupts in Bramley

24 July 2017 - 08:20 By Naledi Shange
Protest at Bramley View.
Image: Skroef Magwaza via Twitter

It’s the first day of the new school term but children in Bramley View in Johannesburg will most likely be late for classes or miss school completely on Monday.

Residents embarked on an early morning protest‚ blocking all exits in the area.

“Canning Road is closed to traffic at 9th Street Lombardy West due to protests and more officers are being sent to that location‚” said metro police chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

“[The] reason for [the protest] has not yet been confirmed.” 

This is the second mass protest to erupt in the area.

Two weeks ago‚ residents blockaded roads‚ protesting against an informal settlement that has mushroomed in the area.

X