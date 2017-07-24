Protest erupts in Bramley
It’s the first day of the new school term but children in Bramley View in Johannesburg will most likely be late for classes or miss school completely on Monday.
Residents embarked on an early morning protest‚ blocking all exits in the area.
Residents of Bramley View have blocked all routes. Kids cant get to school, we cant get to work. @MbalulaFikile Please help. #FreshBreakfast pic.twitter.com/SOvSE8hoiI— Skroef Magwaza (@pholo890) July 24, 2017
“Canning Road is closed to traffic at 9th Street Lombardy West due to protests and more officers are being sent to that location‚” said metro police chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar.
“[The] reason for [the protest] has not yet been confirmed.”
All exits at Bramley View are closed— Mfana II (@MfanaPhone) July 24, 2017
There is a protest going on there
Only pedestrians allowed to pass #BramleyView @eNCA pic.twitter.com/kFHCpRJLmW
This is the second mass protest to erupt in the area.
Two weeks ago‚ residents blockaded roads‚ protesting against an informal settlement that has mushroomed in the area.
