Protesters set rail tracks on fire

A protest has disrupted train services between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria‚ Metrorail said on Monday.

Spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said protesters were currently burning tyres on the railway tracks‚ damaging infrastructure.

"All trains running on this corridor transporting thousands of commuters are turning around at Eestefabrieke for safety reasons.

"Metrorail management strongly condemns the tendency of communities it serves taking any protests including municipal service delivery related frustrations to the railway as it negatively impacts on hundreds of commuters dependent on trains to get to their destination and economic activities‚" she said.

Mofokeng said they apologise for any inconvenience this might cause as no alternative transport will be arranged for commuters at affected train stations.

She added that the challenge could only be averted when commuters and communities partnered with Metrorail by reporting all incidents to their nearest police stations or Metrorail's Security and Protection Services numbers as follows: Johannesburg on 011 774 8566/7/8 and Pretoria on 012 315 2777 or 012 315 2566.