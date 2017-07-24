Sardines slip into KZN's south coast
24 July 2017 - 12:45
KwaZulu-Natal's south coast was a hive of frenzied activity as sardines were netted on Monday morning.
The tiny silver fish were netted at various spots‚ including Umkomaas‚ Margate and Ramsgate.
Mike Anderson-Reade from the Sharks Board said there were three nettings in Margate.
Cameron Johnston of Salt Water Fishing SA posted: "We have just heard that 2 nets of sardines have been pulled at Umkomaas. Both nets were proper size and there are apparently game fish smashing on the backline. Typical for a Monday!"
Photographs of the shoals being netted were also posted on The Sardine Run Facebook page.
