KwaZulu-Natal's south coast was a hive of frenzied activity as sardines were netted on Monday morning.

The tiny silver fish were netted at various spots‚ including Umkomaas‚ Margate and Ramsgate.

Mike Anderson-Reade from the Sharks Board said there were three nettings in Margate.

Cameron Johnston of Salt Water Fishing SA posted: "We have just heard that 2 nets of sardines have been pulled at Umkomaas. Both nets were proper size and there are apparently game fish smashing on the backline. Typical for a Monday!"

Photographs of the shoals being netted were also posted on The Sardine Run Facebook page.

