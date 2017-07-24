Human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso will once again apply for bail on August 29.

The pastor on Monday morning made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where his matter was set down for a formal bail application‚ based on new facts.

The courtroom was quiet‚ predominantly packed with members of the media and police as Omotoso entered the dock.

Omotoso faces 22 charges related to contravening the Sexual Offences Act‚ with two charges of rape contained in the charge sheet.

He was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20.

- HeraldLIVE