South Africa

Trafficking accused pastor Omotoso to try again for bail in August

24 July 2017 - 10:42 By Kathryn Kimberley
Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso being arrested. File photo
Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso being arrested. File photo
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso will once again apply for bail on August 29.

The pastor on Monday morning made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where his matter was set down for a formal bail application‚ based on new facts.

The courtroom was quiet‚ predominantly packed with members of the media and police as Omotoso entered the dock.

Omotoso faces 22 charges related to contravening the Sexual Offences Act‚ with two charges of rape contained in the charge sheet.

He was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20.

- HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso refused bail

Controversial televangelist Timothy Omotoso was refused bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s court on Friday. Omotoso faces 22 charges related to ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Michael Phelps loses 'race' against great white shark World
  2. Mining companies must take responsibility‚ Cosatu says after mine accident South Africa
  3. Trafficking accused pastor Omotoso to try again for bail in August South Africa
  4. Around 50 injured in Benoni pile-up in heavy mist South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering
Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga
X