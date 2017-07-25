The ghost of the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests has come back to haunt the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

All activities have been suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday while stakeholders meet over ongoing cases against students who participated in protest action in the past. Also on the agenda is the insourcing of workers‚ said university spokesperson Lauren Kansley.

“The council meeting on Wednesday will make a decision on the workers or have clarity on the issue at least. We hope to resolve the matter by Wednesday‚” she said.

Kansley said engagements with all relevant parties had been successful so far as there had not been disruptions. This had been the case in the past.

A statement by the acting vice-chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapo on Monday read: “After mammoth all day meetings with students and insourced workers I have consulted with the Chair of Council and in the interests of the safety of staff and students we agreed (to) suspend all activities‚ which includes classes and work for tomorrow 25 July and Wednesday 26 July. Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue of insourced workers and their contracts.”

The university hopes to resume classes on Thursday.

Last year students called for the removal of the vice-chancellor Dr Azwitevhelwi Nevhutalu and shut down the campus.

The students voiced support of the university's employee union who lodged a formal complaint against Nevhutalu.

In its complaint the union said Nevhutalu had placed CPUT at risk with poor leadership and called for a formal investigation into several allegations‚ including weak human resources practices and mishandling of student protests in 2015.

