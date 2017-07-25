eThekwini police find themselves on the ‘wrong side of the law’

The eThekwini municipality is sitting on another damning internal report that implicates the city's police services - this time for giving reflector jackets earmarked for scholar patrols to ANC officials to use at a party.

A December 2014 eThekwini internal audit report recommended that disciplinary action and criminal charges be instituted against deputy head of metro police Steve Middleton for sanctioning a directive that reflective orange jackets be given to the ANC for use during their centenary celebrations.

In addition‚ it was proposed that the city recover the cost of the jackets - almost R25‚000 - from him.

The emergence of this report comes after another internal audit report surfaced last month which found that the city's police wasted R4-million to hire more than 50 top-end vehicles.

Of the fleet‚ eight cars were allocated for the protection of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede ahead of the August local government elections.