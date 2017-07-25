“Great public interest would trump his freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is a right that can be limited‚” said Phephelaphi Dube‚ director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights.

“Overwhelming public interest overshadows his freedom of expression‚” she said.

According to the Freedom of Expression Institute‚ the question on whether or not doctor-patient confidentiality trumps freedom of expression is one that speaks to ethics.

“In this case SAMA has indicated that patient information is confidential‚ even after the patient has passed on. From that perspective‚ we would argue that the doctor is bound by his profession not to disclose sensitive patient details‚” said FXI’s spokesperson Tusi Fokane.

According to the Health Professions' Council of SA‚ a doctor can circumvent his oath to respect doctor-patient confidentiality‚ in respect of a deceased patient‚ only if he has the written consent of the next-of-kin or of the executor of the deceased's estate

- TimesLIVE

