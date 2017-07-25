“Hopefully people will still respect the man that he was and not look at him as patient. I'm happy to hear [the book] has been recalled. I think the man's licence of being a doctor should be revoked‚ or at least investigated… seeing that he clearly violated the Hippocratic Oath‚” he said.

Although he would not comment on Tuesday‚ in an earlier interview with TimesLIVE‚ Ramlakan said: “The first requirement was the family’s blessing. It came about at their request as well... when they had occasions to thank us for all the efforts over the years. It came very soon after Madiba had passed on‚ about three or four months.” Penguin Random House spokeswoman Surita Joubert said on Tuesday: “We are not giving any further comment aside from yesterday’s statement.”

In that statement‚ the publisher said it had decided to “immediately withdraw the book Mandela’s Last Years from the trade‚ and no further copies will be issued.

The publisher has done so out of respect for the late Mr Mandela’s family. Penguin Random House SA accepted Mandela’s Last Years for publication after the author Vejay Ramlakan advised the publisher that he had been requested by Mr Mandela’s family to publish the book.

“The book was meant to portray Nelson Mandela’s courage and strength until the very end of his life and was in no way intended to be disrespectful. However‚ given the statements from family members‚ we have decided to withdraw the book.”