Pocket note gives hope to Knysna fire survivor

A handwritten note tucked away in the pocket of a donated jacket restored hope to Knysna fire victim Quentin Haman at a low point in his life.

Haman, who watched his possessions go up in smoke on his 45th birthday and just six months after he had two heart attacks, was left with only the clothes he was wearing.

The June 7 fires displaced hundreds of families and as donations poured in a note from Pretoria made its way to Haman.

He was shivering in a queue at the Knysna Montessori School when a volunteer placed a jacket over his shoulders.

Haman later slipped his hand in the pocket and found a note from Pretoria resident Inge Coetsee, 36.

It read: "To the new owner of this black leather jacket . We are so sorry for what you and your family are going through at this devastating time of the Knysna fires."

Haman said: "A complete stranger on the opposite end of the country gave me an amazing gift of hope with a few kind words."

Coetsee said her husband, Bertie, bought the jacket when he was a student.

"It has a travelling history. I am so glad that note could help," she said.