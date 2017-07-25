A woman has accused a school in Gauteng of policing black pupils’ hair after her niece was sent home over her “inappropriate” hairstyle.

Siyabonga Ngwenya said on Facebook that her niece and other girls at Windsor House Academy in Kempton Park were kicked out of class and told “no girl will come back with that hair” on Monday morning.

Ngwenya claimed that the school’s principal‚ Mariette van Heerden‚ has constantly policed black girls’ hair at the school.

“I’m at a loss and although we’ve ranted about this‚ black girls’ hair is still being policed in schools. My niece said all the girls with braids‚ dreads and 'inappropriate' hair were summoned and were proceeded to be told off and at some point she went off on a rant calling them amongst other things: idiots‚ demotivated‚ failures and when one of the girls called her out asked her where they would feel inspired with a headmistress like her - she flipped and went on another rant‚” read the widely shared post.

“The girls were then made to write letters to their folks promising to adhere to school rules - she took those letters in and told them she won't be taking any calls from parents ... and sent them home.”