Community members of Matholeville informal settlement near Roodepoort are calling for government to allow illegal mining in the area to continue as they say it decreases crime.

On Wednesday a raid was conducted in the informal settlement by the infrastructure protection unit of the City of Johannesburg‚ the Johannesburg Metro Police‚ SAPS‚ Home Affairs and the Hawks.

Sibusiso Shange‚ a resident who sympathises with his community said that the illegal mining reduces crime.

"By doing this‚ they are destroying the economy of this area. How must we feed our families? We are unhappy as a community but there's nothing we can do. Since these [illegal mining] operations started things are better. There's hardly crime here because [residents] are making a living. We live off it‚ one way or the other we all benefit. The police often come after months and unannounced‚" he said.