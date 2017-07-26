South Africa

Another prosecutor's office burgled

26 July 2017 - 11:48 By Ernest Mabuza
Thief With Flashlight Trying To Break Office Door.
Image: iStock

The office of a prosecutor in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court was broken into last Thursday‚ Gauteng police said on Wednesday.

“The robbers broke into a prosecutor’s office. We do not know what was taken as we are still investigating‚” said police spokesman Lt-Col Kay Makhubele.

He did not want to say which prosecutor occupied the office‚ although reports suggested it was the office of Pretoria chief prosecutor Matric Luphondo.

The robbery at the magistrate’s court occurred less than two weeks after robbers broke into the offices of the Gauteng North Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria. In that incident‚ the robbers bypassed multiple CCTV cameras and security guards and made off with two computers and other electronic devices.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said at the time no dockets were stolen.

-TimesLIVE

