Meet the meat trekkers: Consumers travel far and wide in search of cheaper bulk cuts

People are deserting retail stores’ butchery aisles, cutting out the middleman and turning to buying meat in bulk.

Seemingly, it is proving to be a great saving.

“If I were to buy the same amount of meat at retail stores, I’d need a loan the following day, meat is so expensive,” says Bongani Qansane, of Germiston, who spends R1,500 a month on meat.

“Once a month I make the trip to Heidelberg.

There’s an Eskort butchery where I get my pork cheaper than at retail shops, and I go to a Karan Beef butchery in the same area for beef and mutton. It’s great value for money.” Sipho Dube teams up with a friend to buy wholesale.

“I spend R400 a month and an additional R40 for fuel so I’m saving big time."A mother of two says she travels close to an hour with her friends every two months to Eskort.