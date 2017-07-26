'Mini-MBA' advert misleading

A training company has been reprimanded for using the abbreviation "MBA" to promote a three-day workshop.

Makarios Training & Development in Roodepoort on the West Rand was ordered by the advertising watchdog to scrap an ad for a "mini-MBA workshop for business owners and entrepreneurs", because the reference to the masters in business administration degree was misleading.

The ad said: "Skills taught in MBA programmes are essential to success in business today, but this is not always affordable and you don't have the time! This programme is designed to introduce you to the most important and most critical business disciplines."

Eric Bomman complained to the Advertising Standards Authority, saying a genuine MBA was a two-year endeavour that cost at least R250,000 and involved a seven-month research project and an international module.

The ASA directorate said the acronym "MBA" created a misleading expectation about the quality of education and level of knowledge to be gained at the workshop.

"It creates an exaggerated impression of what the course offers."