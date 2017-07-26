‘Missing NPA boss’ meme gets Pink Ladies riled up
Shaun Abrahams is not missing‚ and the Pink Ladies are not looking for him.
While social media is abuzz with ridicule over how the NPA head has not made many public appearances - particularly amid allegations over impropriety by the controversial Gupta family and allegations of "State capture" - a poster bearing the name of the Pink Ladies has surfaced. It claims that Abrahams is "missing".
But the volunteer organisation - which posts missing persons flyers online and embarks on physical searches - this week lashed out at the hoax.
"This is a hoax‚ was not sent by Pink Ladies and is under investigation. Anyone who can shed light on this please email admin@pinkladies.org.za‚'" the organisation wrote on its Facebook page.
The flyer‚ complete with the Pink Ladies logo‚ claims that Advocate Shaun Kevin Abrahams "aka Pikkewyntjie" was last seen "fearlessly confronting those nefarious agents of WMC‚ P. Gordhan‚ I Pillay and O. Magashula with single minded determination and zeal".
"However with the subsequent emergence of a deluge of documentary evidence revealing massive state capture the brave advocate has broken on in a severe case of chronic Bunk-a-Litus and has gone to ground.
"His mum handed a sick note to reporters who visited her home that state‚ ‘My Little Shaun is not feeling well.’ However Mr Abrahams may have been spotted driving his R1.2-m Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d Coupe into the suburb of Saxonworld in Johannesburg‚" it continues.
The flyer also features a photograph of Abrahams.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku on Wednesday said Abrahams was not missing and that the Pink Ladies should approach police to establish the source of the flyer. He said Abrahams was often ridiculed because South Africans did not understand that his job is to prosecute‚ not investigate crime.
"This ridicule is unnecessary. He is at work dealing with prosecutions. He can't be ridiculed for not investigating crime when it is not the job of the NPA‚" Mfaku said.
Two weeks ago‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane accused Abrahams of being politically compromised because “there has been no further action‚ investigation‚ or condemnation by Abrahams or his office” on the criminal charges relating to state capture.
“In any other functioning democracy‚ the allegations emanating from the leaked Gupta e-mails would be subject to immediate investigation. However‚ it would appears Abrahams is hell-bent on protecting the corrupt and the connected‚” Maimane charged.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP