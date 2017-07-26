Shaun Abrahams is not missing‚ and the Pink Ladies are not looking for him.

While social media is abuzz with ridicule over how the NPA head has not made many public appearances - particularly amid allegations over impropriety by the controversial Gupta family and allegations of "State capture" - a poster bearing the name of the Pink Ladies has surfaced. It claims that Abrahams is "missing".

But the volunteer organisation - which posts missing persons flyers online and embarks on physical searches - this week lashed out at the hoax.

"This is a hoax‚ was not sent by Pink Ladies and is under investigation. Anyone who can shed light on this please email admin@pinkladies.org.za‚'" the organisation wrote on its Facebook page.

The flyer‚ complete with the Pink Ladies logo‚ claims that Advocate Shaun Kevin Abrahams "aka Pikkewyntjie" was last seen "fearlessly confronting those nefarious agents of WMC‚ P. Gordhan‚ I Pillay and O. Magashula with single minded determination and zeal".

"However with the subsequent emergence of a deluge of documentary evidence revealing massive state capture the brave advocate has broken on in a severe case of chronic Bunk-a-Litus and has gone to ground.

"His mum handed a sick note to reporters who visited her home that state‚ ‘My Little Shaun is not feeling well.’ However Mr Abrahams may have been spotted driving his R1.2-m Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d Coupe into the suburb of Saxonworld in Johannesburg‚" it continues.

The flyer also features a photograph of Abrahams.