Someone in KwaZulu-Natal is R19 million richer‚ without knowing it.

In July last year‚ someone walked into The Pie Train shop in Isipingo‚ Durban‚ tried their luck and struck the jackpot‚ buying the winning lottery ticket.

While two other ticketholders of big wins have also not yet come forward‚ the Durban player is about to run out of time to claim the cash.

“Winners have one year to claim their winnings in accordance with the National Lottery terms and conditions‚” Ithuba Holdings‚ the national lottery operator‚ said in a statement.

But where could the winning ticket be?

Perhaps the person unintentionally crumpled up the ticket along with a receipt for a pie and a coldrink purchase and hurled it into the bin.

Or could it still be in the pocket of a jacket the person may have worn on that winter day?

Either way‚ the winner has until Saturday to find the ticket and come forward.

If the winnings are not claimed by Saturday‚ the R19.2 million will be forfeited and retained by the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund.

Check your tickets. The winning ticket for the PowerBall Plus draw has the numbers: 1‚ 9‚ 21‚ 30‚ 35 and Powerball 8.

All the previous lottery draw results and payouts can be accessed via the National Lottery Website: www.nationallottery.co.za